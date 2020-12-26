Helen Jean Dick, 95, of Adams

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Helen Jean Dick, 95, lifelong resident of Adams, passed December 21st at her home while under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, caregivers and her family.
A memorial service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Helen Jean was born in Watertown, NY on July 12, 1925, the daughter of the late John and Bertha Snell Sinclair. In 1942, she graduated from Adams High School and then entered the Rochester Business Institute. She was also enrolled in vocal studies in the Eastman School of Music.
After completing school, she started her business career as a payroll clerk for the Faichney Instrument Corp. She worked her way through the ranks of bookkeeper and assistant treasurer, and eventually became secretary and treasurer of the corporation. She retired in 1969, after 25 years with Faichney, but Jean continued to do private book-keeping until she was in her 80′s.
Jean had a love for music. She wrote music, played the harmonica and was recorded on a radio show. She had a passion for horses and especially enjoyed fox hunts and participating in show jumping and hunt trail shows where she received many awards.
Helen Jean married Andrew Dick on March 12, 1960 at the Little Church Around the Corner, in New York City. She and Andy had a very special bond and enjoyed dining out and traveling. Jean had a quick wit and always had a story to share about their adventures. Mr. Dick passed away October 6, 2019.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her six brothers: John, Robert, Charles, Richard, David and Frederick Sinclair.
She is survived by nieces and nephews: Charles (Mary) Sinclair; Jim (Helen) Sinclair; Valerie (Carter) Kavanaugh; Steven (Ginny) Sinclair; Frederick (Margaret) Sinclair; Brenda (Frank) Irby; Linda Sinclair Piddock; Donna Sinclair; Pamela Sinclair Reed; many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Jean’s caretakers, Vicki Leone, Jody Thomas and others, who have assisted in her care, many of whom have become like family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Adams Village Baptist Church, PO Box 94, Adams, NY 13605 or to the Elmwood Cemetery, PO Box 23, Adams, NY 13605.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.