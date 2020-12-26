Jackie K. Downey, 66, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jackie K. Downey, 66, a resident of Plum Brook Road, passed away Wednesday evening, December 23, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital after a brief illness.
Jackie was born on April 2, 1943 in Massena, the daughter of the late Ivan and Harriett (Skiff) Carr. She attended Massena schools graduating from Massena High School. On September 16, 1972, she married Christopher E. Downey in Massena.
Jackie worked for at time at Big Daddy’s Pizza and Little Caesar’s Pizza before moving to Indiana with her family. After returning back to the North Country, she worked for various companies before becoming a dealer with the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino, where she was still employed. She volunteered for the annual St. Lawrence Bowfishing Championship and enjoyed watching Nascar, dolphins, reading, camping, and traveling.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Chris; her children and grandchildren, Shawn and Amy Downey and their daughter, Olivia, of North Carolina and Julie and William Wilson and their son, Beau, of Massena; her brother, Terry and Brenda Carr of Chase Mills; several half siblings; and her beloved dogs, Tucker and Shelby.
At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of her life will be held in the Spring of 2021 at a time and location to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Massena Humane Society.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.