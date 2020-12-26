James M. Brodt, Sr., 90, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - James M. Brodt, Sr., 90, died Wednesday evening, December 23, 2020 at the Lewis County Health System nursing home, where he had resided. He was formerly a resident of the Weber Adult Home, Port Leyden.
Jim was born on March 29, 1930 in Utica the son of the late Raymond E. and Mary M. (O’Connor) Brodt. He attended school in Chadwicks and left school to join the U.S. Army filled his commitment so he could enlist in the U.S. Navy where he was honorably discharged. James worked for the family business, Brodt’s Pharmacy in Chadwicks, for the Town of Clayville, and in Lowville he worked for and was owner of Brockway Whitewash.
Jim is survived by his five children, James M. (Betty) Brodt; Glenn D. Brodt; Donna M. (Frank) Parks; Mary G. (Andre) Gilbert; and Doreen M. Brodt; his ten grandchildren, Kathryn, Joshua, Aaron, Frank (Jennifer), Robert, Leanne, Jonathon (Marissa), Allison, Jason (Carley), and Krystyn; his 12 great grandchildren, Analeigh, Brayden, Chantelle, Tristain, Liam, Lily, Kamrynn, Kaiden, Abel, Chase, Samantha, and Landon; his two great-great grandchildren, Brielle and Hailey; his two sisters-in-law, Billie Brodt and Roseann Brodt; several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by the mother of his children, Gladys Ann Strain, his two grandsons, Craig Brodt, Glenn D, Caplicki, and his granddaughter, Amy S. Brodt, his three brothers, Howard D. “Howie” Brodt, Raymond F. (Violet) Brodt and Joseph E. Brodt, his sister, Arlene M. (Russell) Brown.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting, he and his brothers were involved boxing, and he boxed for the navy.
Per Jim’s wishes, he is to be cremated and have a spring graveside service with military honors at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Clayville. Arrangements are with the Sundquist Funeral Home. www.sundquistfh.com
