James M. Brodt, Sr., 90, of Lowville

Jim was born on March 29, 1930 in Utica the son of the late Raymond E. and Mary M. (O’Connor) Brodt. He attended school in Chadwicks and left school to join the U.S. Army filled his commitment so he could enlist in the U.S. Navy where he was honorably discharged. James worked for the family business, Brodt’s Pharmacy in Chadwicks, for the Town of Clayville, and in Lowville he worked for and was owner of Brockway Whitewash.