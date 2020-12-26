Janet F. Groth, 98, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Janet F. Groth, age 98, a resident of the United Helpers Riverledge Nursing Home passed away on Tuesday (December 22, 2020) to be with the love of her life for Christmas. As per her request there will be no public funeral services.
Surviving is her daughter Annie Zintel; granddaughter Jennifer Gawron and her husband Daniel; twin great-granddaughters Natalie Gawron and Hannah Gawron; great-grandson Brayden and yes believe it or not, her great-great grandson Elliot Wohning; a sister Paula Smith & her husband Glen; a brother Neil Bitcon & his wife Pat; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.
Janet was predeceased by her beloved husband John; a sister Dorothy Quackenbush and two brothers Douglas & Donald Bitcon.
Let start out with a few quick words about Janet:
Age was just a number, and she proved that often. Well into her 80′s, she was still roller-skating, ice skating and doing hand-stands despite us asking her not to for fear she would get hurt. She loved crossword puzzles and needlepointing. Over the years and without exaggeration, she made upwards of 1,000 coasters. It was and always will be a running joke in our family as there are many things we have learned those coasters are good for. She was kind, funny and quite witty to say the least. Although her name was Janet, she was “Meim” to us. Unfortunately, we lost her to Dementia many years ago but having her body leave this earth is both selfishly painful yet at the same time, a blessing. She will now be reunited with the man she loved so very much, her husband and best friend, John. In her obituary photo, she is wearing her late husband’s wedding ring that was melted into a heart and turned into a necklace. He passed away on April 29, 1996.
May she perform all of her crazy “stunts” and tell her many jokes, but more importantly, may she make Martinis in Heaven. Our “Pop” has been patiently waiting for a very long time. She most definitely left her “stamp” on this world. Rest in Peace Meim. You will be missed for sure, but you are in a place where you will no longer suffer pain, you will remember all of us and best of all, you will be with the love of your life, a few of your siblings and a number of friends. Those of us left behind will take comfort in that! Rest in Peace Janet Groth. We love you always and forever!
Janet loved arts & crafts, playing cards and being around her family. May she continue to shine down on all of us. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Driver, Honesdale, PA 18431. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
