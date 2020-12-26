Janet F. Groth, 98, of Ogdensburg

Age was just a number, and she proved that often. Well into her 80′s, she was still roller-skating, ice skating and doing hand-stands despite us asking her not to for fear she would get hurt. She loved crossword puzzles and needlepointing. Over the years and without exaggeration, she made upwards of 1,000 coasters. It was and always will be a running joke in our family as there are many things we have learned those coasters are good for. She was kind, funny and quite witty to say the least. Although her name was Janet, she was “Meim” to us. Unfortunately, we lost her to Dementia many years ago but having her body leave this earth is both selfishly painful yet at the same time, a blessing. She will now be reunited with the man she loved so very much, her husband and best friend, John. In her obituary photo, she is wearing her late husband’s wedding ring that was melted into a heart and turned into a necklace. He passed away on April 29, 1996.