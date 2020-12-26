Lake effect snow piles up

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A lake effect snowstorm has hit, reminding us all how powerful winter can be here in the north country.
Not only did we get over a foot of snow in many parts, we also had whiteout conditions and glare ice underneath it all.
Jefferson County dispatch services say they’ve gotten dozens of calls of cars off the road and stuck in snow.
It was definitely not a good day to be clearing the snow as snow continued to pile up, but it was a good day to be playing in it!
Several families took advantage of mother nature’s gift at Watertown’s Thompson Park, sledding and throwing snowballs.
Even our furry friends got in on the snowy fun.
