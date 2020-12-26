Lake Effect for some overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lake effect snow has been going strong all day. Watertown has received over a foot of snow as well as many other locations.
A lake effect snow warning remains for Jefferson and Lewis Counties until 10 AM Sunday.
A winter weather advisory remains for Northwestern St Lawrence County until 1 AM Sunday.
A winter storm warning remains for Southern St Lawrence County until 1 AM Sunday.
Lake effect will continue to target the Tug Hill overnight tonight and could become intense at times. Locations on the Tug Hill could pick up another 6″-12″+ by noon Sunday. Sunday morning lake effect will start to shift back North.
Snow showers will die out after 12 PM Sunday leaving us with a cool dry day. Overnight Sunday into Monday temperatures will slowly warm ahead of more moisture that will work in for Monday. Rain and snow showers will be seen during the day before turning to snow Monday night.
Tuesday highs will remain in the teens with some sunshine at times. Our attention will shift to the end of the week and next weekend as another storm system looks to move across the north country.
