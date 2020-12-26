NYS sees biggest population drop in the country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Senator Joe Griffo says preliminary data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a large amount of people are leaving New York State.
According to the bureau, the state has seen the largest population decline in the entire nation.
Data shows about 126,000 residents have left the state between July of 2019 and July of 2020.
Senator Joe Griffo commented on the news saying he recognizes that the state needs dramatic changes in policy in order to keep people here.
He says people are overtaxed, overregulated, and energy costs are too high.
He says: “Until we have a significant overhaul of taxes and regulations, and focus on lowering our energy costs, we will continue to face a significant challenge here.”
Another caveat, the population drop could results in New York losing up to two congressional seats.
