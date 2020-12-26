Pearl Bernard Curtis, 89, of DeGrasse

DEGRASSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Pearl Bernard Curtis, age 89, of DeGrasse, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 25, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Colton, under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
There will be calling hours for Pearl on Tuesday, December 29th from 11:00am-12:00pm, with his funeral service immediately starting at 12:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Edwards. Masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Pearl was born on March 29, 1931 in DeGrasse, NY to the late Earl B. and Rosella V. (Shaw) Curtis. He attended Silver Hill School and Clifton-Fine. Pearl married Theresia M. Beane on March 17, 1950. Theresia passed away on July 17, 1992.
Pearl worked as an Iron Ore Miner at J&L Steel in Benson Mines. He was a member of the DCSR Volunteer Fire Department and was also a member of the Civil Defense, where he assisted Police and helped out with parking at local events. He enjoyed hunting, painting and was a rock hound. He also loved and rescued many cats and provided good care to them.
Surviving is a son, Monty (Cathy) Curtis; two daughters, Connie (Tom) Daly and Tina (Wes) Hitchcock; two brothers, Edison and Robert (Maryann) Curtis; four sisters, Mabel Pryor, May Durham, Nellie Whitmarsh and Pansy (Al) Hill; three grandchildren, Tyler Curtis, Emily Dominie and Sara Hitchcock and one great granddaughter, Ava Mae Dominie and several nieces and nephews.
Pearl is predeceased by his wife and parents, a brother, Kenneth Curtis and three sisters, Macel Curtis, Hazel Webb and Violet Akin.
Donations may be made in Pearl’s memory to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave., Potsdam, NY 13676.
