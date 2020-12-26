Roger J. Beaulieu, 66, of Norwood

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Roger J. Beaulieu, 66, a resident of County Route 48, passed away Thursday evening, December 24, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.
Roger was born on August 8, 1954 in Massena, the son of the late Sylvio and Kathleen (Doud) Beaulieu. He attended school at Madrid-Waddington Central School where he graduated. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force from 1972 to 1974. On May 24, 2003, he married Donna Bancroft LaPoint at the Potsdam Moose Lodge with Justice Donald Lustyk officiating.
As young man, Roger worked as a farm hand for his uncle, Buck Wagner before starting with Tennant Electric. He later worked in maintenance for PACES before becoming a custodian with Potsdam State University, where he retired. He was a member of the Norfolk Rod and Gun Club and was an avid hunter and enjoyed doing carpentry work.
Roger is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter and son-in-law, Mandy and Vern Bowman of Madrid; his stepchildren and their spouses, Tammy and Tom Ashley of Brushton; Jennifer and David Taylor of Parishville; and Jason and Trish LaPointe of Potsdam; his grandchildren, Hunter, Kadence, Christopher, Taylor, Justin, Aric, Austin, Krista, James, Megan, and Jordon; and many great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sisters, Debbie and Tom Lucas of Massena and Anne and Rob Blakely of Virginia; his brothers, Gerald and Glenna Beaulieu of North Russell; Dennis and Mary Beaulieu of Florida; Tom and Jane Beaulieu of Pennsylvania; Larry and Donna Beaulieu of Georgia; and Alan Beaulieu of Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Bernard Beaulieu.
At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
