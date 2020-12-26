Saturday morning: Lake effect snow band dropping two to three inches an hour

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis, and northern Oswego counties are seeing snowfall rates of about two to three inches an hour Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service expects the lake effect snow band to stay put until mid-morning. Heavy snowfall is happening from places like Fort Drum/Watertown down to Sandy Creek. Lewis County communities are also seeing lake effect snowfall, including Barnes Corners, New Bremen, and Denmark.
Travel is tough this morning. The storm is producing winds in excess of 30 miles per hour. Drivers could experience blowing and drifting snow.
A lake effect snow warning continues until 10 a.m. Sunday.
