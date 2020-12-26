As Watertown is pummeled with snow, clearing it out doesn’t end

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Snow plummeted from the sky onto the streets of Watertown Saturday.
“Welcome to the north country!”
And for some, they didn’t mind waking up to the flakes.
“I know it’s a lot of snow, but man, this is what we do. For the next couple of months we’ll be alright. This is alright,” said Shawn Griffin of Watertown.
Griffin spent most of his morning clearing his driveway of snow.
“I think I’m the only one in the neighborhood that shovels!” said Griffin.
Unlike Griffin, most people opted for the snow blower, like Gary Morgia.
And still, it’s a job that never ends.
“This is probably the third time I’ve been over this. So this is coming back down. I’m going to give it up and let it pile up again and then I’ll come out later this afternoon,” said Morgia of Watertown.
For the Watertown Department of Public Works, it really doesn’t end:
“Probably going to be pretty nonstop for the next couple of days. I know we have guys around the clock, so we’ll be in all night cleaning around the Square and whatnot,” said DPW worker Eric McIntosh.
McIntosh says most workers at the Department of Public Works put in 16 hour days.
“I’ll probably be here until midnight and then I’ll be back at 8 in the morning again. A bunch of the guys will probably be here 16 hours, just trying to keep the roads opened up for traffic,” said McIntosh.
So whether you shovel, snow blow, or leave it up to the big guys, it’s only the beginning of this north country winter.
