Carol Berger Champney, 82, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carol Berger Champney, aged 82, previously a resident of Potsdam, passed away on December 25, 2020, due to complications from dementia. For the past 3 years, she had been a resident at the United Helpers Canton Maplewood Campus. She was born in Potsdam on May 6, 1938 to Robert and Virginia Doutre Berger, and grew up in Hannawa Falls, attending the old Hannawa School and Potsdam High School. Carol married Donald Champney on November 16, 1957 in Rensselaer Falls, NY and they made their home in Potsdam where they lived together for almost 60 years.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Mark) Mulkin of West Potsdam, grandchildren Matthew (Emma) Mulkin and Megan Mulkin, three great-grandchildren, Blake, Charlotte, and Wilder, her sister Shelly (Jay) Moriarty of Stillwater, NY, and numerous nieces and nephews. Carol is predeceased by her parents, her husband Donald (2017), and her brothers Vernon, Robert(Bobby), Gene, Roland (Stretch), Bruce, Kenneth, and Roger.
Carol, a breast cancer survivor, was a homemaker who had a soft heart for animals, and throughout the years had quite the menagerie of pets including ducks and geese, chickens, a goat, a sheep, dogs and cats, and was known to rescue stray injured wildlife. She enjoyed gardening, baking bread in her cookstove, reading, sewing and crocheting, flea markets, and a strong cup of coffee. She was very proud of her grandchildren and enjoyed the time she spent with them. She and her husband ran Champney’s Greenhouse in the early 1960′s, and later on, she often helped her husband with his honey business.
Due to the current Covid restrictions, no calling hours will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held in the spring, with burial at Bayside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Society of the United Helpers at 732 Ford Street, Ogdensburg NY 13669, or to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Carol’s family would like to thank Dr. Healey, Carol’s CNA Deb LaRock, her nurses, and the entire staff at the Maplewood Campus for their kindness and patient, compassionate care of Carol over the past 3 years.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences and fond memories can be shared online at www.garnerfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.