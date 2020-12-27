Carol Berger Champney, 82, of Potsdam

Carol, a breast cancer survivor, was a homemaker who had a soft heart for animals, and throughout the years had quite the menagerie of pets including ducks and geese, chickens, a goat, a sheep, dogs and cats, and was known to rescue stray injured wildlife. She enjoyed gardening, baking bread in her cookstove, reading, sewing and crocheting, flea markets, and a strong cup of coffee. She was very proud of her grandchildren and enjoyed the time she spent with them. She and her husband ran Champney’s Greenhouse in the early 1960′s, and later on, she often helped her husband with his honey business.