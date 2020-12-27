Joseph G. Montgomery, 93, of Ogdensburg

Joe was a member of the Ogdensburg men’s and couples’ bowling leagues and the Jaycee Organization for many years, where he and his wife Margaret developed life-long friendships. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt, passing those traditions down to his children and grandchildren. He and his wife Margaret particularly enjoyed their morning ritual of breakfast at Phillips Diner and regular card games with family and close friends. He deeply cherished his time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved keeping them laughing with his “famous” sayings and songs. Many of Joe’s children’s friends also viewed him as a “father-figure” and still hold him in that regard to this day. Joe was loved by many and enjoyed every moment life had to offer.