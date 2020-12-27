73 new COVID-19 cases reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reports 48 new positive COVID-19 cases, their total rises to 1,986.
432 cases are active, 1,545 have recovered, and 9 have passed due to the virus.
40,725 tests have been administered so far.
Currently, 18 are hospitalized, 1 is in a nursing home and 12 are in assisted living.
401 are in mandatory isolation.
Another 942 are in mandatory quarantine with an additional 619 in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 587 of those individuals are domestic travelers, 32 travelled internationally.
St. Lawrence County is reporting 25 new cases, which increased the total cases to 2,097.
There are currently 22 hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Monday, December 28th.
As of 4:30 PM, nothing has been reported out of Lewis County.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.