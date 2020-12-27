Paul Thomas Montpetit, 65, Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A private memorial service for Paul Thomas Montpetit, 65 of Co. Rt. 4 will be held at the Foxwood Mausoleum with Rev. Laurena Wickham. Mr. Montpetit died suddenly, December 23, 2020 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Paul was born on April 18, 1955 in Ogdensburg, NY to Paul Gilbert & the late Marilyn (Hayes) Montpetit.
He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1973. He then went on to attend Paul’s Smith College where he graduated in 1975 with an Associate’s Degree in Forestry; he then enlisted and served in the United States Army from 1975-1979.
After serving in the military Paul attended SUNY Canton and graduated with a degree in Nursing. He was employed by the New York State Department of Corrections as a Registered Nurse.
Paul married Christina D. VanOstrand on August 16, 1997. The couple had one daughter, Megan Marie Montpetit.
Paul is survived by his father, Paul Gilbert Montpetit, his wife, Christina (Chris) Montpetit, and his daughter, Megan Montpetit; and a sister Jane Montpetit, all of Ogdensburg, NY.
He was an avid sportsman, belonging to the Black Lake Fish and Game Club and the Thousand Islands Sportsman Club. He enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially trap shooting and a good game of golf. He loved to help people, especially kids. Over the years he had been a member of the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Heuvelton Fire Department, and a New York State DEC Hunter’s Education Instructor. He also helped start local trap club teams for students. He was extremely proud of his daughter, Megan.
Donations in his memory can be made to: Thousand Islands Sportsman Club or a trap team or the Black Lake Fish & Game Association trap teams.
Online condolences can be made at www.laruepitcher.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.