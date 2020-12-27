Paul Thomas Montpetit, 65, Ogdensburg

He was an avid sportsman, belonging to the Black Lake Fish and Game Club and the Thousand Islands Sportsman Club. He enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially trap shooting and a good game of golf. He loved to help people, especially kids. Over the years he had been a member of the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Heuvelton Fire Department, and a New York State DEC Hunter’s Education Instructor. He also helped start local trap club teams for students. He was extremely proud of his daughter, Megan.