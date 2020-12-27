People flock from other areas of NYS to enjoy the fresh flakes

MONTAGUE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s that time of year again: time to get out in the snow.
Saturday’s lake effect snow storm made for good snowmobiling conditions on Sunday, and people from all over the state flocked to the Tug Hill to get a ride in.
“I live by Oneonta, which is actually two hours from here. Couple of my buddies, we got together and we decided that we had to get up here while there was some snow in case it melted,” said Danny Whitehead.
“I heard they got a nice amount of snow last night. It’s hard to find snow around here in New York state so, this was the closest spot to go,” said Michael Saccocio.
At Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown, one skier drove nearly a hundred miles all the way from Sodus, New York just to hit the slopes for the day.
“Sure did. I was following the radar and it looked like you were in the bulls-eye. We were going back and forth, we had some important things to do, but it was a matter of priorities so we decided to just ski,” said Karl Haeusing.
Dry Hill’s owner, Tim McAtee, says a fresh coating of snow always brings a big crowd to the hill.
“With our snow making, we’re almost always going to be open. But what drives people here is when they see it in their yard, and they say, ‘Hey, let’s go do something winter-wise,’ so yes, we’re expecting a pretty busy day today,” said McAtee.
So whether you want to take it slow or rev up the engines, there’s a winter activity for everyone here in the north country.
