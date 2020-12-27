Quick response extinguishes electrical fire in Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A quick response put out an electrical fire in Lisbon Sunday night.
Officials with the Ogdensburg Fire Department say they were requested to assist Lisbon Fire Department at 68 Pray Road around 7 PM.
The homeowner had discovered the fire inside the wall, and mostly doused the visible flames.
Crews came in with a pre-connected attack line into the involved structure. They worked to completely extinguish the blaze.
The wall was then opened up for overhaul and to check for any possible extension using our thermal imaging camera.
The fire is believed to have been caused by a faulty electrical outlet.
You can read the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 official statement below:
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.