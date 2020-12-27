Quick response extinguishes electrical fire in Lisbon

Quick response extinguishes electrical fire in Lisbon
Fire (Source: MGN)
By 7 News Staff | December 27, 2020 at 10:53 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 10:53 PM

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A quick response put out an electrical fire in Lisbon Sunday night.

Officials with the Ogdensburg Fire Department say they were requested to assist Lisbon Fire Department at 68 Pray Road around 7 PM.

The homeowner had discovered the fire inside the wall, and mostly doused the visible flames.

Crews came in with a pre-connected attack line into the involved structure. They worked to completely extinguish the blaze.

The wall was then opened up for overhaul and to check for any possible extension using our thermal imaging camera.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a faulty electrical outlet.

You can read the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 official statement below:

**Structure Fire** Tonight at approximately 7:05 PM, Lisbon Fire requested our mutual aid to a reported structure...

Posted by Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.