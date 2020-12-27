Rain and snow on Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tonight will be mostly dry before snow and rain showers come into the forecast after 3 AM.
Rain and snow showers will continue on and off throughout the day Monday as temperatures warm into the upper 30s. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon which will drop temperatures into the teens Monday night and stay there for Tuesday.
We will see dry weather for Tuesday and most of Wednesday before another storm system starts to move in late Wednesday.
Highs the second part of the week and into the weekend will be above average.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.