Rollover in Russell sends one to the hospital

RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - A rollover crash in St. Lawrence County sends one person to the hospital.
Officials say it happened around 7:30 PM Sunday night near 3417 County Route 27 in Russell.
Fire and Emergency Management Director Matt Denner says one person, a male, was airlifted to an area hospital after being ejected from a vehicle.
Denner says a 911 caller reported that the crash victim sustained two broken legs.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash.
