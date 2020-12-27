Rollover in Russell sends one to the hospital

By 7 News Staff | December 27, 2020 at 9:05 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 9:05 PM

RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - A rollover crash in St. Lawrence County sends one person to the hospital.

Officials say it happened around 7:30 PM Sunday night near 3417 County Route 27 in Russell.

Fire and Emergency Management Director Matt Denner says one person, a male, was airlifted to an area hospital after being ejected from a vehicle.

Denner says a 911 caller reported that the crash victim sustained two broken legs.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash.

