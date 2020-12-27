Rosella P. Liscum, 101, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Rosella P. Liscum, age 101 of Ogdensburg will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cathedral because of the current restrictions. Burial will follow at Rensselaer Falls Cemetery. Rosella passed away on Saturday (December 26, 2020) at the United Helpers Riverledge Facility.
Surviving are three sons Roger (Darlene) Liscum of Heuvelton, Ray Liscum of Heuvelton and Richard (Marybeth “Mazey”) Liscum of Idaho, Marlene Watson & her fiancee’ Marvin Graves of Ogdensburg; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, Daughter-in-Law Judy Liscum and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Roy in 1986, a son Reginald Liscum, Twin babies, Roy and Ramona along with two sisters Margaret O’Donnell and Mary Carpenter and two brothers George Newvine and Lewis Newvine,
Rosella was born on March 21, 1919 in the town of Dekalb, a daughter of the late George & Mary (Whitney) Newvine. She graduated from Richville High School and was later married to Roy W. Liscum on May 22, 1936 in Morristown by Rev. Fred Best officiating.
During her career she worked at Riverside Laundry in Canton, Losurdo Cheese, St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, and United Helpers Nursing Home. She retired in 1985.
Rosella enjoyed singing Karaoke around the county, playing cards, the piano and mouth organ; writing poetry, babysitting for area families and was a member of the Heuvelton women’s bowling league and High School Glee Club.
Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 and The Rensselaer Falls Cemetery Association, in Care Of: Connie Palmer, Rensselaer Falls, New York 13680. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
