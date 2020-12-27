State Route 283 closed temporarily due to car on fire

TOWN OF LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Crews were called around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday to 25904 State Route 283 for a vehicle engulfed in flames.
7 News producer Ashley Seybolt on scene says the vehicle is more than 50 yards away from a structure.
North Pole Fire Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene.
As of 3:00 p.m. Sunday, fire fighters were still working to put out the fire. One lane of State Route 283 is now open to traffic.
A fire investigator has been called.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
We will update this story as we get more information.
