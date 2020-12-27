Watertown woman faces multiple charges after violating Refrain from Order

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown woman faces several charges following an incident in the Village of Sackets Harbor earlier this month.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Natasha M. Bender, 34, of Watertown violated a Refrain From Order of Protection around 2:20 AM on December 13th. Officials say she unlawfully entered a Dodge Ave residence through the back door.
They say Bender had been drinking and began menacing the home’s resident.
She is accused of striking the resident with a closed fist multiple times and threatening him with a kitchen knife to prevent him from rendering aid to Bender’s wrist, which she had cut with the knife during the incident.
Bender has been charged with 1st Degree Burglary with a Dangerous Instrument, a Class B Felony, 1st Degree Criminal Contempt with a Weapon, a Class E Felony, 2nd Degree Menacing with a Weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor, and 4th Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon with the Intent to Use, a Class A Misdemeanor.
Bender was arraigned at the Hounsfield Town Court and is being held on $25,000 bail.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.