Alice E. Patton, 88, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alice E. Patton passed away on December 25, 2020. She was 88. The efforts of her children and her granddaughter Carrie made it possible for her the die peacefully in her sleep in the home that she built with her husband in 1972.
Alice was born in Gouverneur on November 9, 1932 to Ellen (Overacker) and D. Wilson Sterling. She married Ernest A. (Sonny) Patton Jr. on November 11, 1949 while a senior at Gouverneur High School. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage. Keeping a promise to her father to finish school, she graduated in June of 1950. She lived her entire life in the Gouverneur area.
Besides raising her children, Alice ran Patton’s General Store in Balmat during the 1950′s and early 1960′s. She later worked in the kitchen at E.J. Noble Hospital for many years.
Alice’s greatest love was her family. She was also very fond of teddy bears, just about any kind of pie (especially raspberry), white chocolate, Fenton glass and anything purple. In later years, she found pleasure in watching the birds, squirrels and chipmunks that came to eat on her porch as well as trying to figure out what her Amish neighbors were doing.
She is survived by 4 of her 5 children: Linda (Dan) Beachard, Richard (Sue) Patton, April Patton (Don Peck) and Bruce (Karen) Patton; 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; 3 sisters-in-law and Momma Kitty (the last of many beloved strays that she took in over the years).
Alice is predeceased by her parents, her husband (October 2010), her eldest son Michael E. (May 2020), her brother Richard Sterling and an infant brother Roger.
Memorial donations may be made to the North Gouverneur Church, or perhaps you may consider donating a teddy bear to a local nursing home to share in the comfort that Alice got from her bears.
Due to COVID, burial will be private. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
In order to grieve, there first must have been love. Her family is grieving.
