Amber Lynne Bush, 36, of Oswegatchie

Amber was born on January 14, 1984 in Gouverneur to Steven Bush, Sr. and Kathleen (Finley) Bush. She graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School and earned an Associate degree in SUNY Canton. Amber worked in the health care field. She has worked for United Helpers Maplewood in Canton for over 5 years as a Certified Medication Technician. She had previously worked for Independent Living Project as well as a home health aide and private home care.