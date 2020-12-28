The Artimus Pyle Band and Majesty: Queen Tribute

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Coming to the Clayton Opera House (Virtually) on December 31, 2020 AT 11 PM.
The Artimus Pyle Band, honoring the music of Ronnie Van Zant’s Lynyrd Skynyrd will have a VIRTUAL concert to help you bring in the New Year on December 31, 2020 starting at 11 pm. If you purchase a ticket, streaming will be available for up to 24 hours after the concert. VIP meet and greet is in real time and can only be viewed directly after the show.
More than just a “tribute” to Lynryd Skynyrd, it is a tribute to the man that defined it. Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of fame member, Artimus Pyle has said, “If it wasn’t for Ronnie Van Zant, no one would know my name.” Since his departure from Skynyrd in 1991, Artimus Pyle’s career has led him down an amazing path of solo records and projects, culminating into one of the finest tribute to southern rock royalty. The Artimus Pyle Band is a high energy, true to the music, true to the era, rock group.
Artimus Pyle, Brad Durden, Jerry Lyda, Dave Fowler and Scott Raines are not only a group of friends and contemporaries, but also some of the most seasoned musicians in the country. The Artimus Pyle Band delivers hit after hit, night after night. From “Free Bird” to “Sweet Home Alabama,” they give fans the best of Skynyrd with one of the men who made it.
Also on New Year’s Eve is
Majesty - A Tribute to Queen is one of the UK’s premiere touring Queen tribute band’s, performing at UK and international theatres and festivals, as well as some of the UK’s favourite holiday destinations. Majesty have been touring for the past ten years and are know for their electrifying recreation of Queen’s iconic live performances. If you are looking for a spectacular night of Queen’s greatest hits, Majesty - a tribute to Queen are “Guaranteed to blow your mind!”
