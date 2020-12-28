The Artimus Pyle Band and Majesty: Queen Tribute

More than just a “tribute” to Lynryd Skynyrd, it is a tribute to the man that defined it. Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of fame member, Artimus Pyle has said, “If it wasn’t for Ronnie Van Zant, no one would know my name.” Since his departure from Skynyrd in 1991, Artimus Pyle’s career has led him down an amazing path of solo records and projects, culminating into one of the finest tribute to southern rock royalty. The Artimus Pyle Band is a high energy, true to the music, true to the era, rock group.