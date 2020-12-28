Crash causes power outage in Rodman

RODMAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An early morning accident caused a garbage truck to roll over and knock out power to the village of Rodman.
It happened at the corner of State Route 177 and County Route 69 in the town of Rodman.
The call came in just after 8 a.m. Monday after a box truck slid through a stop sign due to slippery roads and collided with a garbage truck.
The garbage truck flipped onto its side and knocked over a power line, causing a power outage to the village of Rodman.
Officials tell us the driver of the box truck was taken by South Jefferson Ambulance to Syracuse for treatment of unspecified injuries.
There were no injuries to the driver of the garbage truck.
A portion of State Route 177 was closed for a brief period of time while National Grid and the Department of Transportation cleaned up the scene.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.