Cuomo: some state officials won’t get raise

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo said Monday that he’s signing an executive order to withhold pay increases for all statewide elected officials and commissioners.
Cuomo’s announcement comes as the state faces a budget gap of billions of dollars. The decision to withhold pay hikes is largely symbolic.
Affected are Cuomo, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. In addition, the heads of the major agencies in the state - the Department of Transportation, the Department of Environment Conservation, to name two - will not receive raises for the time being.
“I appreciate their sacrifice and their showing of solidarity for the people of this state during this difficult period and during this difficult financial period,” Cuomo said.
“It’s no reflection on what these commissioners have done. They probably worked harder this past year and performed better than any commissioner in their position frankly in decades. There has been no test like this test for a government official.”
“I also want to thank the Lieutenant Governor and the Attorney General and the Comptroller for the same statement that they’re making. They’ve all worked incredibly hard this year and this is another sign of their commitment and their public service so I thank them very much,” Cuomo said.
The details of the executive order had not been placed on the governor’s web site as of early Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.