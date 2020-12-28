Edmund A. Barr, 47, of Russell

Edmund A. Barr was born on September 23, 1973, in Ogdensburg, he is the son of Daniel John and Hilda Jane (Peck) Barr. He was a 1992 graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy. On September 21, 2019, he married Jessica Whitford, a previous marriage to Renee Tatro Robinson ended in divorce. Edmund joined the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision in May of 1998. Over the course of his 22-year career, he worked at Auburn, Greenhaven, Upstate, and currently, Ogdensburg Correctional Facility. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed spending time on the St. Lawrence River, boating, and spending time with his family. In his younger years, he had fond memories of spending time at Granny Peck’s camp on the St. Lawrence playing cards. The annual Barr Family Pig Roast was an event he would put on that all the Barr family would look forward to, as he loved cooking and was an excellent cook. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his sons; four-wheeling, tinkering, and being at Hunting Camp. He loved his many faithful Canine companions over the years. He was a past member of the Constable Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the National Rifle Association.