Gwennie Jean Jantzi, 78, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gwennie Jean Jantzi, 78, of 245 E. Main St. Brownville, passed away December 9, 2020 after a brief illness at the House of Good Samaritan Hospital in Watertown.
She was born in Massena, NY on March 11, 1942. Daughter of the late Lyman and Dorothea Whitney Cranson. She attended Watertown schools and worked at several different Watertown businesses including the New York Air Brake and Bomax. She owned and operated a boarding house in Brownville for the past 25 years.
Gwennie is survived by three children, two daughters; Amy and Ryan Loesch of North Carolina and Eva and John Hinkelman of Michigan, and a son; Donald and Linda Amell of Florida, a granddaughter; Christina Marie of Michigan, two sisters; Helen VanHouten of New Jersey, and Evelyn Biber of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Maynard Jantzi, a daughter; Jane Elizabeth, and a son; Richard Lyman, two brothers; Asa and Lyman Cranson.
Arrangements are with Cleveland Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to Hospice of Jefferson County. Online condolences may be shared to www.clevelandfhinc.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.