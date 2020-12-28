House votes today on bill vital to Fort Drum, north country

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - The House of Representatives is expected to vote today, Monday, to over-ride President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.
The NDAA, as it’s called, is vitally important to the military. It sets defense policy and spending, and this year includes a three percent raise for the troops.
The $740 billion measure sets funding for jobs, military bases and weapons systems as well.
The Hill reported troops couls lose out on special pay and bonuses without the NDAA.
North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a close ally of President Trump, has said she will vote to over-ride Trump’s veto..
The president vetoed the bill for two reasons - for one, because it does not remove certain protections social media companies like Facebook and Twitter now have. Trump and some other conservatives believe social media companies are censoring conservative viewpoints. The president is also opposed to efforts to rename military bases to remove the names of Confederate leaders and soldiers.
