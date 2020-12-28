1 injured in Sunday rollover crash

By 7 News Staff | December 28, 2020 at 5:35 AM EST - Updated December 28 at 5:35 AM

RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - A rollover crash in St. Lawrence County Sunday evening sent one person to the hospital.

Officials say it happened around 7:30 p.m. on County Route 27 in Russell.

Fire and Emergency Management director Matt Denner says one person, a male, was airlifted to an area hospital after being ejected from a vehicle.

Denner says a 911 caller reported that the crash victim suffered two broken legs.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

