1 injured in Sunday rollover crash

RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - A rollover crash in St. Lawrence County Sunday evening sent one person to the hospital.
Officials say it happened around 7:30 p.m. on County Route 27 in Russell.
Fire and Emergency Management director Matt Denner says one person, a male, was airlifted to an area hospital after being ejected from a vehicle.
Denner says a 911 caller reported that the crash victim suffered two broken legs.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
