Inmate accused of fermenting alcoholic beverage

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lewis County jail inmate is accused of making alcohol in his jail cell.
Sheriff’s deputies say the found a quantity of a homemade alcoholic beverage fermenting in 29-year-old Shawn Exford’s cell.
He was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband and will face that charge in Lowville village court at a later date.
Exford was indicted in March, accused of starting the 2019 fire that killed 58-year-old Catherine Crego and 42-year-old Saratina Kilbourne on South State Street in Lowville.
