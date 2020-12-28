Judge won’t stop O’burg cuts...for now

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A judge won’t stop the layoffs of city firefighters in Ogdensburg, at least for the time being.
In a decision Monday, state Supreme Court Justice Mary Farley granted the Ogdensburg firefighters’ union a hearing on January 8, at which the city could be ordered to not make cuts to the fire department.
But Farley did not grant the union’s request for a “temporary restraining order,” which would have blocked the city from making cuts until then.
Of course, any cuts could be reversed as a result of the January 8 hearing. But the judge’s decision Monday appears to give the city a window in which to, at least temporarily, carry out plans to cut firefighters from the city payroll.
“If the city elects to abolish positions this week, it will put public safety at great risk,” said Nathaniel Lambright, the lawyer who represents the firefighters.
City manager Stephen Jellie could not immediately be reached for comment.
The city plans to lay off seven firefighters in 2021. In recent days, it has offered a $25,000 fee to any firefighter who retires by the end of the year.
City officials say the layoffs are necessary because Ogdensburg faces and tax and budget crisis; the firefighters say the cuts endanger public safety and violate the contract between them and the city.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.