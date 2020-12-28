Kevin Lee Legge, 56, of Massena

Kevin was a very intellectual being, a self-proclaimed techno-geek who had an insatiable appetite for books and was well-read on many topics. Some of his favorite authors included but no limited to, Dean Koontz, Stephen King, and Piers Anthony. He would enjoy countless hours making crafts and writing poetry and stories, some of which he even had sold on Amazon. Kevin also enjoyed programming, cooking, playing video games (Guild Wars, Runes of Magic, Torchlight, The Witcher), and long drives in the country.