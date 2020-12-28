Kevin Lee Legge, 56, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kevin Lee Legge, age 56, of Urban Drive, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with stage four cancer on December 24, 2020 at Massena Hospital.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
As per Kevin’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services.
Kevin was born on September 20, 1964 to the late Arthur J. and Iris Mae (Vinson) Legge in Waterbury, CT.
Kevin attended schools in Connecticut and later obtained certification at the Porter & Chester Institute, a technician school located in Oakville, CT.
Kevin Worked for Pratt & Whitney, an aerospace manufacturing company for many years before relocating and moving to the North Country, where he started work at Sears. Shortly after their closure Kevin began his career with Walmart in Massena, and was a Mod Team Associate, until his health made it difficult to continue work in late October.
Kevin was a very intellectual being, a self-proclaimed techno-geek who had an insatiable appetite for books and was well-read on many topics. Some of his favorite authors included but no limited to, Dean Koontz, Stephen King, and Piers Anthony. He would enjoy countless hours making crafts and writing poetry and stories, some of which he even had sold on Amazon. Kevin also enjoyed programming, cooking, playing video games (Guild Wars, Runes of Magic, Torchlight, The Witcher), and long drives in the country.
Kevin is survived by his companion Jacqueline Searle and her children Carl L. and Samuel J Searle both of Massena, NY, a sister Iris and husband Ronald Shaw of Moria, NY, two half-brothers; John Stephen Legge of Tucson, AZ and Arthur Legge, of Waterbury, CT. three half-sisters Colleen Fpeiler, Denise Schultze, and Deborah Legge all of Watertown, CT. Kevin is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Kevin was predeceased by his a sister Debbie Cayia.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories of Kevin and online condolences by visiting, www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.