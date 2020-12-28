Lewis County issues travel advisory

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Authorities in Lewis County have issued a travel advisory.
The sheriff’s office issued the advisory at 8:45 a.m. Monday and it covers the entire county.
The advisory says it’s because of blowing snow and snow-covered roads.
There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties that ends at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
Places -- especially on the Tug Hill -- could get from 3 to 7 inches of snow.
It will also be windy, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour.
