Lewis County issues travel advisory

Lewis County issues travel advisory
Travel Advisory (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | December 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST - Updated December 28 at 9:00 AM

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Authorities in Lewis County have issued a travel advisory.

The sheriff’s office issued the advisory at 8:45 a.m. Monday and it covers the entire county.

The advisory says it’s because of blowing snow and snow-covered roads.

There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties that ends at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Places -- especially on the Tug Hill -- could get from 3 to 7 inches of snow.

It will also be windy, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.