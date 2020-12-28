Live at Noon: Lowville ice rink reopens

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - People in the Lowville community are lacing up their skates and taking to the ice. The village’s rink is back open!
He spoke with Angie Millard, who runs some the skating programs there.
“We are so happy to be able to open this up to the community,” she said. “It provides people an opportunity to get in the fresh air. With the regulations we have going on, it’s a safe activity for families, for children, and for people of all ages.”
Getting the rink ready for the season always takes a lot of work, but this year the biggest work was over the summer.
That’s when a $95,000 project was underway to replace the refrigeration lines that lay under the ice. The community worked together to raise the money to get it done.
There are rules when you come to the rink. Everyone has to wear a mask at all times and stay socially distant. People will be asked COVID-19 screening questions when they enter the building.
No more than 50 people will be allowed on the ice at a time.
You can see the rink’s schedule and the rules in detail on the village’s website.
