Members of South Jefferson Rescue Squad to get COVID-19 vaccine this week

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Members of the South Jefferson Rescue Squad will get the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
More than half the volunteers will get the Moderna vaccine at Samaritan Medical Center on Tuesday and Wednesday.
As for the others, most will get it through a different agency or are under the age of 18.
The squad’s executive director says that getting the shot takes some weight off their shoulders.
“We’re seeing a lot of sick people, we’re seeing a lot of sick people dying. And the last thing we want is for people to call the ambulance and we contaminate them, or expose them to the COVID-19,” said South Jefferson Rescue Squad Executive Director, Deborah Singleton.
Singleton said they will still be wearing masks and goggles on all calls for the foreseeable future.
