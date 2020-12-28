Monday’s COVID-19 stats: Dozens more cases, hundreds logged over holiday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 105 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
In St. Lawrence County, officials reported 47 new cases. They say the county saw an additional 161 positive cases over the holiday, from December 24th through the 27th.
27 people are hospitalized, while 1,642 have beaten the illness over the course of the pandemic. The county says as of early Monday afternoon, state data indicates 40 St. Lawrence County residents have died from COVID-19. That number is up four since the last time the county reported numbers Wednesday.
Jefferson County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases Monday, but pointed out that 54 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations increased by eight.
Another Jefferson County resident has died from the illness. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Jefferson County now stands at ten.
Lewis County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19. Twelve people are hospitalized, while 595 have recovered since the pandemic began. Over the course of the outbreak, nine county residents have died from the illness.
