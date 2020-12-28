The new stimulus bill: what can you expect?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - President Trump has signed the second pandemic relief bill into law, a bill with almost $900 billion in stimulus money.
What, if anything, can you expect from it? And when?
In general, single adults making less than $75,000 a year will get a $600 payment. Couples making up to $150,000 will get $1,200. There’s also an additional $600 payment for every dependent child. Although it will be soon, it is unclear when the checks will be sent out.
“I’ve heard several reports. One is that it could take a while, meaning it could be next week, could be weeks down the road. We’re not quite sure,” said Cheryl Mayforth, Executive Director of The Workplace.
As for unemployed people, they will receive an additional $300 per week on top of their unemployment benefits.
Mayforth expects that to run through March.
The stimulus bill also revives the Paycheck Protection Program, which extends money to small businesses to keep workers employed.
President Trump signed the bill Sunday night, preventing a Tuesday government shutdown, after arguing for a week that the $600 payment was insufficient, and should be $2,000.
The House of Representatives was expected to vote on the $2,000 checks Monday night. But it is not expected to get the necessary votes in the Republican-controlled senate.
