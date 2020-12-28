Rachel A. Holland, 91, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rachel A. Holland, 91, Boon St., widow of Leo Holland, passed away Christmas Day at the Hospice residence on Gotham St.
She is survived by her son John (Lynne) Holland, Moreau; three grandsons, Ryan Holland, Glens Falls, Ross (Ashley) Holland, Reno, NV and Reid Holland, Temecula, CA; one sister Anna Jane LaRock, Watertown; two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Leo and her nephew Bill LaRock.
Rachel was born in Watertown, January 27, 1929, a daughter to Robert and Jean Leopold McDonald. She married Leo Holland April 12, 1953 at St. Patrick’s Church. Mr. Holland passed away December 23, 2011.
Mrs. Holland retired from her career as a civilian employee at Fort Drum.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge the people of Boon St. and her friends for their love and dedication which deeply enriched her life.
Rachel was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church. Services will be held for the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
