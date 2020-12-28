Rain, snow & a weather advisory

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There will be a mix of rain and snow today.
There will be more snow than rain, though, in higher elevations.
There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 7 a.m. today to 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Higher elevations could see from 3 to 7 inches. Lower elevations could see an inch or less.
It will be windy, with highs in the mid- to upper 30s, mostly for those lower elevations.
A cold front moves through later in the afternoon.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-teens.
There’s a chance of snow Tuesday morning. Highs will be around 20.
It will be cloudy and in the mid- to upper 30s on Wednesday.
We’ll have unsettled weather New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Thursday and Friday. There will be a mix of rain and snow both days with highs in the upper 30s.
It will be in the mid-30s with a mix of rain and snow on Saturday.
Sunday will be partly sunny with highs around 30.
