Rain, snow & a weather advisory

Monday AM Weather
By Kris Hudson | December 28, 2020 at 6:23 AM EST - Updated December 28 at 6:29 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There will be a mix of rain and snow today.

There will be more snow than rain, though, in higher elevations.

There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 7 a.m. today to 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Higher elevations could see from 3 to 7 inches. Lower elevations could see an inch or less.

It will be windy, with highs in the mid- to upper 30s, mostly for those lower elevations.

A cold front moves through later in the afternoon.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-teens.

There’s a chance of snow Tuesday morning. Highs will be around 20.

It will be cloudy and in the mid- to upper 30s on Wednesday.

We’ll have unsettled weather New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Thursday and Friday. There will be a mix of rain and snow both days with highs in the upper 30s.

It will be in the mid-30s with a mix of rain and snow on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs around 30.

