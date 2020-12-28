Ross Ervin Brown, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ross Ervin Brown, 88, of 206 Glen St., Watertown, passed away on December 28, 2020 at VA Health Care Upstate NY in Syracuse.
Born on June 23, 1932 in Theresa, NY, son to Guy and Lura (Busler) Brown Sr., he attended school in Theresa and Watertown.
He entered the US Army on December 15, 1950 and served in the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged on November 28, 1953.
Following his service in the military Ross worked various jobs in the Syracuse and Watertown area. He then worked, at NY Air Brake, as a machinist for 17 years, retiring in 1991 due to disability.
He married Lillian R. Chase on January 16, 1989 in the Town of Watertown. The couple resided in Watertown where Lillian worked in the health care field for many years from which she retired from.
Ross was a member of the Machinist Union. He enjoyed reading, fishing, and was a member of the Chaumont Christian Life Center and he valued his church family very much.
Among his survivors are his wife of 31 years Lillian R. Brown, his four children, Robert Lindsey and his girlfriend, Tammy Backus, of Watertown, Christopher Lindsey, of Vernon, NY, Jill Lindsey, of Watertown and Kevin (Jennifer) Lindsey, Cohoes, NY, his grandchildren, Bryan, Ethan, Abigail, Kiernan and Stella Lindsey, and Casey and Jace Backus, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Guy Brown Jr., and four sisters, Shirley Harrington, Beatrice Varney, Gertrude Goodale and Lura Brown.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was Ross’s wish to be cremated and service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Chaumont Christian Life Center 12749 St. Rt. 12 Chaumont, NY 13622.
