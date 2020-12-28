Samaritan Health reports first COVID-19 death at Summit Village

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Health reports that a resident in the Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility has died after testing positive for COVID-19 on December 20th.
The resident was hospitalized following the coronavirus diagnosis and had several underlying health conditions, according to officials.
“On behalf of our entire organization, we extend our deepest condolences to the resident’s family,” said Barbara E. Morrow, Vice President of Long-Term Care, Samaritan Summit Village and Samaritan Keep Home. “The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to our residents and staff in the coming days offers great hope there may be a light at the end of the tunnel, but today’s announcement is a stark reminder regarding the heavy toll this pandemic is taking throughout the U.S., particularly for our senior population.”
Samaritan’s long-term care facilities will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine next week. Residents and staff will be offered immunization on January 4th and 5th.
Samaritan officials say they will continue to do what they can to stem the spread of COVID-19, by regularly screening staff and monitoring residents, and following state guidelines.
