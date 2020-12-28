Sean J. Brown, 53, of Deferiet

Sean was loved as a good friend, son, brother, neighbor, and coworker and will be deeply missed. He had a great love for serving our country, providing honorable, selfless service. In testimony, the American flag proudly displayed on a large yard pole at his residence, erected by Sean, softly flows in the wind to this day. Sean also had a heart for those suffering of poverty and was actively engaged in office outreach projects. He is also survived by his two beloved West Highland Terriers, Ivy and Ferguson, who brought great joy to his life.