Sean J. Brown, 53, of Deferiet

DEFERIET, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sean Joseph Brown, 53, died Thursday, December 17th during an accidental garage fire at his home in Deferiet, NY. Born on March 7, 1967 in Wilmington, DE, Sean is survived by his mother Terry Woodall, sisters Denice and Maureen, brother Kevin, stepmother Margaret Brown, and stepsiblings: Terry, Chuck, and Valerie. Sean is preceded in death by his father T. Vincent Brown and brother Vincent. Sean graduated from Avon Grove High School, West Grove, PA and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Sean served in the United States Army, both Active Duty and in the National Guard from 1986 -2005 with service at Fort Polk, LA, Fort Drum, NY, and Indiana, Pennsylvania. Sean also served overseas in both Germany and Korea, and in combat deployments to Kosovo and Afghanistan. During his time in uniform, he earned the following awards and decorations: Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Non-commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Overseas Service Ribbon.
For the last 15 years, Sean worked for the Network Enterprise Center, Fort Drum NY as a lead computer support specialist. Sean provided support for soldiers and their leaders for both software and hardware issues. Sean was awarded the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal from the United States Department of the Army due to his record of excellence.
Sean was loved as a good friend, son, brother, neighbor, and coworker and will be deeply missed. He had a great love for serving our country, providing honorable, selfless service. In testimony, the American flag proudly displayed on a large yard pole at his residence, erected by Sean, softly flows in the wind to this day. Sean also had a heart for those suffering of poverty and was actively engaged in office outreach projects. He is also survived by his two beloved West Highland Terriers, Ivy and Ferguson, who brought great joy to his life.
A memorial service will be held Monday January 4th at 10 a.m. at the Main Chapel at Fort Drum, New York. The service will be live streamed (TBD: link to main website or livestream link) for those unable to attend. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sean supporting those experiencing homelessness or poverty or in support of local animal charities
