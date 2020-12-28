Stefanik votes to increase stimulus checks to $2,000

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted Monday evening to increase $600 government-issued COVID stimulus checks to $2,000.
The measure easily passed in the House of Representatives, with a vote of 275-134.
“After months of Nancy Pelosi’s partisan games and politicization of COVID-19 relief that many hardworking families need, I voted to increase the amount of direct economic support for the hardworking families across my district,” Congresswoman Stefanik said in a press release. “I remain focused on providing critical relief for our hardworking families, small businesses, schools, hospitals, farms, and communities who need our support. I will continue to support efforts to deliver funding directly back to the North Country as we overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Last week, President Trump asked Congress to increase stimulus payouts to Americans and threatened not to sign the relief package. He did sign it Sunday, however.
The bill, with its increased payments, faces an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate, where a two-thirds majority is also needed. So far, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t said if he’ll bring the measure to a vote.
