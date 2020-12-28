Susan Ann Small, 62, of Massena

Susan is survived by her mother, Ann Murray Bergeron, and her stepfather, Robert Bergeron, of Massena, NY; one brother, Robert, and Darlene Murray, of Horseheads, NY; two sisters, Carolyn and Bruce Converse and Catherine and Ted Scott, both of Massena, NY. Susan is also survived by four nephews and one niece; Jason and Amanda Converse, of Massena, NY, Chris and Angelina Converse, of North Lawrence, NY, David and Morgan Murray and Matthew and Katherine Murray, both of Elmira, NY, and Amanda and Ryan Schoellkopf of Savannah, GA. She also leaves behind her loving companion of several years, Bruce Casselman, and his sons Travis and Dylan, all of Massena along with several great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many lifelong friends that meant so much to her. Susan was predeceased, in life, by her father, Lyle E. Murray in 2001.