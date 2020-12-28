Susan Ann Small, 62, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Susan Ann Small, age 62 of State Highway 420, passed away unexpectedly early Christmas morning, December 25, 2020, at her home. Susan was born on June 30, 1958 in the town of Massena to Lyle E. and Ann D. (Bertrand) Murray. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Susan is survived by her mother, Ann Murray Bergeron, and her stepfather, Robert Bergeron, of Massena, NY; one brother, Robert, and Darlene Murray, of Horseheads, NY; two sisters, Carolyn and Bruce Converse and Catherine and Ted Scott, both of Massena, NY. Susan is also survived by four nephews and one niece; Jason and Amanda Converse, of Massena, NY, Chris and Angelina Converse, of North Lawrence, NY, David and Morgan Murray and Matthew and Katherine Murray, both of Elmira, NY, and Amanda and Ryan Schoellkopf of Savannah, GA. She also leaves behind her loving companion of several years, Bruce Casselman, and his sons Travis and Dylan, all of Massena along with several great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many lifelong friends that meant so much to her. Susan was predeceased, in life, by her father, Lyle E. Murray in 2001.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Susan’s family will be holding funeral services with a celebration of her life in the summer of 2021. Information will be later forthcoming. Susan will be laid to rest with her father in Calvary Cemetery in Massena.
Susan graduated from Massena Central High School in 1976 along with Norwood BOCES School of Cosmetology. Susan was a self-employed hairdresser in Massena for over 43 years. At one time she was the owner of Southern Exposure Tanning Salon in Massena. She was married to Robert Small that ended in 1988.
Susan will always be remembered for her wonderful heart, caring soul, independence, perfectionism, and eye for detail, perhaps being the reason she was always the last to arrive anywhere. Susan was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling and running many leagues at Pappy’s Bowlmor Lanes in Massena. She also enjoyed knitting and sewing. Susan also enjoyed staying in contact with all her old classmates on the Facebook memories page for the Class of 1976.
Susan will be sadly missed by her loving family, her many lifelong friends, and her two rescue cats, Mr. Johnson and Miss Kitty.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged to the Massena Humane Society; 177 Massena South Racquette River Rd, Massena, NY
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and online condolences with her family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
