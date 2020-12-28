United Helpers reports first deaths at Canton facility

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - United Helpers reported on Monday that three people have died from COVID-19 at its Rehabilitation and Senior Care Center in Canton.
The deaths are the first at the Canton facility, and occurred over the Christmas holiday. As of Christmas Eve, the Canton facility reported no deaths.
The number of residents at the Canton facility testing positive for COVID jumped from 30 to 36, and the number of staff testing positive from 20 to 37.
Two residents of the Canton facility are hospitalized with COVID.
The news was much better at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care, Ogdensburg.
There, the number of deaths - 22 - did not go up over the holiday weekend. Neither did the number of residents testing positive, 128. The number of staff testing positive went up only slightly, from 77 to 79.
Five residents of the Ogdensburg facility are hospitalized with COVID.
Also, the news was good at United Helpers Assisted Living in Canton, where there was no change in the number of cases, four, or staff and residents testing positive, two each. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations at the Canton assisted living facility.
