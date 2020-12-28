Valerie Ann Emerson, 67, of Port Leyden

PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Valerie Ann Emerson, 67, died Sunday afternoon, December 27, 2020 at her home.
Valerie was born on October 4, 1953 in Lowville the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Emily Ann (Mooney) Egelston. She graduated from South Lewis Central School in 1971. Val married her high school sweet heart, Carl Allen Emerson on June 10, 1972 at Port Leyden Congregational Church. They made their home on the Moose River Road where Carl built her dream house in 1988.
Val went to work for the original Christy’s Motel in Old Forge, after she went on her own and cleaned privately for families in the area. Val did babysitting at her home for a few years. She went to work for the Hoephfl family at Christy’s Motel where she retired from after 22 years.
She is survived by her husband, Carl, their three daughters, Jennifer (Sean) Raymond; Holly (Bruce) Rogers; and Melissa (Paul) Baxter; her six grandchildren, Kayla (Corey), Alyssa (Brendan), Emily, Nicholas, Joseph, and Khloe; her great granddaughter, Avery; her two sisters, Laurie Zeigler and Sandra Egelston; her brother-in-law, James “Jake” Emerson; several nieces and nephews; and most of all her dog and friend, “Rusty”.
She is predeceased by her step father, Gerald N. “Jerry” Adams, Sr., her sister, Shelly R. (Daniel) Riley, and her Emerson Family, Hubert, Mary, Paul, Phillip, and Catherine.
Valerie loved having her grandchildren around, enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, and Facebook, where she would leave her morning messages to everyone.
Per Valerie’s wishes, a graveside service will be held in the spring at Old Glendale Cemetery. Memorials in Valerie’s name may be made to: American Diabetes Association, https://diabetes.org
The Emerson family would like to thank the NYS Police, Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, and Port Leyden Fire Department Ambulance.
On-line condolence may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
