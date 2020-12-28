Watertown heavy rescue truck officially off the road as of Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown City Fire Department’s heavy rescue truck would have gone on four emergency medical calls on Monday, according to fire union head Dan Daugherty.
Last week, city council passed a resolution that officially went into effect on Monday, taking the heavy rescue truck off the streets of Watertown.
The truck, now parked in the fire station, was mainly used for EMS services.
Now the department has moved some of the equipment it used most on apparatus, to a smaller truck and to other fire engines.
“Our hands are being tied that we are not able to do the job to the best of our ability because some of it may not be there,” said Daugherty. “We’re also having to now take extra risk by utilizing our engines to cover medical calls, where they could be needed at actual fire calls.”
7 News reached out to Mayor Jeffrey Smith for comment, but didn’t hear back.
