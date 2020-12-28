Your Turn: feedback on prison closing, NDAA veto & 1st significant snow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state will close the Watertown Correctional Facility on March 30. The prison employs about 400 workers:
This is terrible. The ripple effect from this will be a huge hit to the economy here.
Karl Helmer
Criminal justice reform is working and we need to welcome the changes.
Curtis Bowers
President Trump vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act. The NDAA included raises for soldiers, and affirmed Fort Drum as the site for a potential missile defense project:
I’m glad he vetoed the bill. I don’t want missiles in my back yard.
Herbert Bell
The military does not need a pay raise right now.
Annea Kimmett
This is possibly one of the most dangerous times in our country’s history.
Mariann Garrison-Johnston
Parts of the north country combatted the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend:
It snowed. It was not a bad storm. Maybe in the heart of Tug Hill, but that’s to be expected.
John Allen
Not sure why you’re not impressed with 1-2 feet of snow. It was a significant snowfall.
Todd LaRock
